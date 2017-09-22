Adoptable dogs featured in SPCA’s puppy yoga class

MANCHESTER TOWSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – You may have heard of goat yoga, maybe even cat yoga, but how about puppy yoga? The York County SPCA kicked off its first class Thursday, and it went to the dogs.

“Some of them were eating the hair. It was hard to focus, but I think that made it more fun,” said Joanna Mellinger, who came to puppy yoga.

Mellinger, an animal and yoga lover, found her inner Zen.

“Why not come get a good stretch, and why not see some puppies and get some love from some puppies,” Mellinger said as she held Blondie, one of the puppies.

“For the participants of the class, it definitely brings relaxation, doing yoga in itself, but then having the puppies in the yoga class, there’s nothing really better than puppies climbing all over you and fluffy bodies chewing you,” said Hannah Beard, community outreach coordinator for the York County SPCA.

The class got down to the downward dog as puppies played with participants.

“People hear that I teach puppy yoga or cat yoga, and their first question is, ‘The puppies do yoga? The cats do yoga?’ The answer is no, you do the yoga, and they’re just in the room creating positive energy and just a fun mix to your practice,” said Stephanie Ellis, yoga instructor with Evolution Power Yoga.

The York County SPCA has done cat yoga before. They have a monthly cat or kitten yoga class but decided to try the first puppy yoga class after getting a litter of Australian Shepherd mixes. They’re all around eight weeks old.

“I hope they continue this,” Mellinger said. “We had a great time.”

The York County SPCA should have another puppy yoga class when they get the next litter of puppies. That’s something those who attended the class give two paws up.

The puppies should be available for adoption next Saturday. You can find information on future cat and puppy yoga classes by going to Evolution Power Yoga’s website or the York County SPCA’s Facebook page.