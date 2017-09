September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. The disease is the second leading cause of death in men in the United States.

To raise awareness, a prostate cancer run/walk will happen Friday evening on City Island.

Prostate cancer survivor Mike Rotz and singer and Zero Prostate Cancer spokesman Jimmy Charles appeared on Daybreak Thursday to talk about the fundraiser and the importance of early detection. Watch the videos to learn more.

For more information about the run/walk click here.