York plans new police officers, gun buyback

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The City of York plans to hire eight new police officers and hold a gun buyback program in an effort to reduce violent crimes.

Mayor Kim Bracey said Thursday she’s been disappointed with “senseless violence” in the city.

Police Chief Wes Kehley said he has seen lower crime rates when more officers are on the streets.

“We saw that last year,” he said. “Our neighborhood units were gone last year, 2016, from January to October, and during that time we had spikes. When they got back into the neighborhoods, we started seeing things calm back down.”

The gun buyback program is scheduled for Oct. 27 at the fire station in the 800 block of East Market Street.