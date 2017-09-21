Woman covered bar codes to pay less at Walmart, police say

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman was arrested earlier this week after East Lampeter Township police investigated a retail theft at Walmart.

Michelle Graham, 47, of Washington Boro, was charged with retail theft.

According to police, Graham on Tuesday covered the bar codes of items with a small bottle of glue to scan them for a lesser value.

Police say Graham also covered bar codes with a cheaper jar of Play-Doh during another incident on Sept. 9.

