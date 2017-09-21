What’s Going Around: another round of the stomach bug and seasonal allergies spike

PinnacleHealth’s Heritage Pediatrics in Camp Hill reports another round of an intestinal/stomach virus, starting with a fever and vomiting for the first one to three days. After that, diarrhea occurs daily, sometimes up to four to six times per day, for up to a week.

There is associated nausea and stomach pain, so it is difficult to eat and drink. There is no treatment, but it is very important to keep up with drinking liquids. Electrolyte solutions, like Pedialyte or Gatorade, are the safest option. Milk and juice can make the diarrhea worse. Water can be used safely if foods are also being eaten, according to Dr. Kathleen Zimmerman.

Foods should be bland, including saltine crackers, toast, rice, banana. You should call you’re child’s doctor if symptoms last more than a week or if there are signs of dehydration; lethargy, dry mouth, and decreased urination.

Medical professionals from Summit Health in Cumberland and Franklin counties report a high number of coughs, sore throats and upper respiratory infections among school-aged patients.

It’s often hard for parents to know the difference between allergies, colds, or the flu, providers said.

Not all of these conditions necessarily need medical treatment, but they suggest you should always see a medical professional if symptoms persist or seem to get worse.

Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports a sharp increase in the number of cases of sore throats, gastroenteritis, viral mouth ulcers and asthma exacerbations.

The sore throats have been a combination of strep, non-strep viral pharyngitis and coxsackie viruses, which cause ulcerations in the mouth and throat.

They have also seen an increase in seasonal allergy symptoms, as corn and crop fields are being plowed.

The ongoing high levels of viral colds with the start of school, combined with the increased allergen load in the air, have caused an increase in asthma exacerbations this week as well.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about asthma:

“Asthma is a disease of inflammation in the lungs caused by the immune system doing its job in hyperdrive. Wheezing occurs in asthma as a result of the immune system causing the airways to constrict and create more mucous.

The immune system overreacts in asthma to what it perceives as a threat, also known as “asthma triggers.” These “triggers” can be allergies, colds, chilly air, dust mites, etc.

If your child has been diagnosed with asthma, he or she should see their pediatrician at least once per year for testing and medication adjustment, and your family and the school should always have an up-to-date Asthma Action Plan. This is a document provided by your doctor with specific directions about when to use asthma medications in case of wheezing or other symptoms.

Every case of asthma needs to be taken seriously, and persistent wheezing should always be evaluated by a doctor.”

WellSpan Medical Group providers are seeing an increase in acute sinusitis, or sinus inflammation or infection, in York, Adams and Lancaster counties. It’s lasting one to two weeks. For those affected, over-the-counter allergy medication, decongestants and ibuprofen may help.

In addition, WellSpan Medical Group providers are still seeing a decrease in the number of viral stomach illness in York, Adams and Lancaster counties. They would still like to stress prevention, and are continuing to recommend frequent handwashing, and if you are in a home with someone affected, disinfect surfaces such as counters and door knobs.