Val’s Kids: Nelson

Nelson is a great kid who is very active. He bounced around at Get Air in Harrisburg. The teen loves interactive games and puzzles. “Dora the Explorer” is his favorite television show. Outdoor activities like rock climbing, kayaking, canoeing and playing football keep him on the go. Nelson likes creative time, arts and crafts keep him busy for hours.

Nelson’s adoption worker is searching for his forever family. “A family with older children is the best so he can get the attention he needs. A family with a mom and a dad with the mom as a primary caregiver,” Stephanie Stone said. Nelson would like to be a baseball player when he grows up.

You can visit the link below to view all the kids waiting for a forever home.

http://www.adoptpakids.org/WaitingKids.aspx