US attorney general to address law enforcement in Boston

By and Published:
Jeff Sessions
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2017 file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks in Columbus, Ohio. Sessions moved Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, to again punish so-called sanctuary cities, this time threatening to deny federal crime-fighting resources to four cities beset by violence if they don’t step up efforts to help detain and deport people living in the country illegally. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

BOSTON (AP) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions is heading to Boston to talk to law enforcement officials about transnational organized crime.

Sessions is expected to give remarks Thursday at the U.S. attorney’s office in the federal courthouse in Boston.

Targeting transnational gangs such as MS-13 has been a priority for Republican President Donald Trump’s administration. Sessions has called MS-13 and similar groups “one of the gravest threats to American safety.”

The street gang, also called Mara Salvatrucha, started in Los Angeles in the mid-1980s. Authorities say it has more than 30,000 members worldwide and more than 10,000 in the U.S.

Federal authorities last year charged more than 50 members of the gang in and around Boston with racketeering, drug trafficking and gun charges.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s