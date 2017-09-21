Teens charged as adults after armed robbery, police assault

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 17-year-old Lancaster girl is charged as an adult after she nearly struck two officers with a vehicle while making her escape in an armed robbery, police said.

Jennie M. Morales is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, robbery, and related charges.

Police were still looking for two alleged accomplices to the incident Sunday evening. Elias R. Brown, 20, is charged with aggravated assault, robbery, and other counts. Anthony E. Rodriguez, 17, is charged as an adult with robbery and related offenses.

The uniformed officers were walking on North Christian Street after a report of shots when they tried to stop a car from leaving the area. The driver refused to pull over and the officers had to jump out of the way to avoid getting struck, police said.

Another police car arrived on the scene and prevented the driver from getting away.

A man later told officers he was robbed at gunpoint and that shots had been fired.

Morales was initially charged as a juvenile, while Brown and Rodriguez were released pending the investigation.

When a search warrant uncovered two semi-automatic handguns and stolen money in the car, adult charges were filed against Morales and arrest warrants were issued for Brown and Rodriguez.