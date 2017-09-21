Steelton man who nearly struck officer with SUV sentenced

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County judge sentenced a man on Wednesday to up to nine years in prison for a 2015 incident in which a Harrisburg police officer was nearly struck with a vehicle.

Sharief M. Hand was given a sentence of 27 months to nine years in state prison for the Dec. 19, 2015 incident.

Hand was on parole for robbery when officers stopped him in the 100 block of North 17th Street in Harrisburg. He reversed a Toyota Sequoia into an officer’s vehicle and then drove directly at a second officer, forcing him to dive back into his vehicle, police said.

Hand rammed the open door of the marked car, narrowly missing the officer before fleeing, police said.

While two counts of attempted homicide against Hand were withdrawn, he was also charged with aggravated assault, fleeing police and reckless endangerment.

