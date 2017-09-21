Staying sunny, warm, and dry through the weekend

High pressure is in control of the Northeast U.S. and will keep Tropical Storm Jose just offshore. Central PA will continue with sunny skies and unseasonably warm air for the next 5 days. Highs will be 10 to 15 degrees warmer than average as temperatures approach the mid to upper 80s daily. Any weekend plans should prepare for summer-like heat and lots of sun. Sunscreen will be a must!

We still need to watch the remnants of Jose and Hurricane Maria for next week. We do not anticipate any significant impacts from either system, but they could help to produce additional clouds and perhaps a stray shower or some drizzle by late Tuesday into Wednesday. An extended outlook shows signs of cooler or near normal conditions for the start of October. At this time, no significant precipitation is in the forecast in the next 7-10 days. Enjoy this late blast of summer!