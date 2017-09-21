Second chance offered to those wanted in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County’s Safe Return program kicked off Thursday at the Zion Assembly of Harrisburg.

Church doors were supposed to open 9 a.m. but law enforcement officials said they opened a bit earlier due to the amount of people who arrived early.

Anyone with with an outstanding felony or misdemeanor warrant can turn themselves in now through Saturday to settle their issues or pay up their fines and possibly avoid arrest.

It’s not a get-out-jail-free card, but President Judge Richard Lewis says it helps put people on the right track.

“It just depends on the circumstances,” said Lewis. “If it’s a case where no jail was intended in the first place then no jail will take place.”

Individuals who turn themselves will always have a volunteer with them, walking them through the process.

Services for mental health and drug and alcohol abuse will also be offered as part of the amnesty program.

“We’ve already heard that some people’s lives have already been impacted, very much so much by what’s been resolved for them today,” said Raleigh Wingfield, pastor at Zion Assembly of Harrisburg.

The Safe Return program runs through Saturday, every day, between the hours of 9 a.m to 3 p.m.

