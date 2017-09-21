Police seek tips on suspected car thief

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of stealing a car during a test drive.

Carroll Township police released a surveillance photo of their suspect on Thursday. They said he may be from the Harrisburg area, and he may have ties to Philadelphia and New Jersey.

The car owner told police he advertised his 1995 Acura Integra on the internet and showed it to a prospective buyer on Tuesday evening. He said he drove the man to the area of Tannery Road and got out of the driver’s seat, and that’s where the thief drove off and left him standing along the road.

The red Acura has a charcoal hood and roof and a Pennsylvania registration of JFS-9628. The car was last seen leaving the Rutters Farm Store in Dillsburg and heading north on Route 15.

Police said the suspect has since sent the victim text messages, saying he knows where the victim and his family live. He also sent videos of a person shooting a handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call Carroll Township police at 717 432-3317.