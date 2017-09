HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – City police are asking for public’s help to identify a burglar.

Investigators released a surveillance photo of their suspect on Thursday. They said broke into a home in the 2300 block of Chestnut Street shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday.

The victim said the burglar forced his way through the front door and apparently cut himself on the glass.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-255-3170.