Police: Man lost $4,000 in ‘grandparent scam’

NEW OXFORD, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man lost $4,000 in a so-called grandparent scam, police said.

Eastern Adams Regional police said the man received a phone call from someone claiming to a police officer. He was told his nephew had been arrested for marijuana and needed $4,000 to post bail.

The victim then followed the caller’s instructions to get two Target gift cards, each for $2,000, and call back with the card information.

He eventually was able to contact his nephew and realized he had been scammed.

The cards he purchased were cashed in at stores in Massachusetts and North Carolina, and the phone numbers he was given received no answers.

The “grandparent scam” has been targeting seniors across the country for years. The FBI has been receiving reports about it since 2008.

Police departments never call anyone to ask for payment with a gift card.

—

Online: Beware of the Grandparent Scam