Overnight fire at Dickinson College

Carlisle, Pa. (WHTM) – An investigation is underway into what caused a fire Thursday morning at Dickinson College.

Crews were called to a 2-alarm fire around 12:45 at a building that houses classrooms along the 200 block of Louther Street in Carlisle.

The call came in as smoke in the basement. When crews arrived it was quickly downgraded from a 2-alarm.

It took crews about an hour and a half to contain the fire.

No one was hurt.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

