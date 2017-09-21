‘Operation Safe Return’ offers second chance for outstanding warrant holders

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A second chance is being offered for people with outstanding warrants.

Operation Safe Return will be held at Zion Assembly of Harrisburg on North 5th Street, Thursday September 21 -Saturday September 23 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

People with outstanding warrants can turn themselves in.

People with minor offenses could avoid jail time for showing up. When the event was held nine years ago, out of the more than a thousand people who showed up only two went to jail.

The event was organized by the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office and PA Board of Probation and Parole.