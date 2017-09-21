Middletown car show supports breast cancer awareness

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular car show fundraiser returned to Middletown on Thursday, after a four year break.

165 vehicles lined both sides of Brown and Union Streets for the Kuppy’s Diner Cruise-In. Proceeds supported breast cancer awareness.

“This event is a combination of a Middletown treasure, Kuppy’s Diner, and the Feel Your Boobies Foundation, ” said Middletown Mayor James Curry. “Leigh Hurst is a local resident. She is creator and founder of Feel Your Boobies.”

A dozen previous editions of the Cruise-In raised more than $100,000 for the Four Diamonds Fund. In 2013, Kuppy’s Diner was unable to continue with the event due to major street renovations taking place in downtown Middletown.

“We had so many inquiries and interest in bringing the event back that we honestly could not ignore the excitement once the calendar flipped to 2017,” said Greg and Carol Kupp in a written message inside the event program.

“Our mission is to promote breast health examinations for women under 40,” said Leigh Hurst of Feel your Boobies Foundation. “Our biggest program is our college outreach initiative, which promotes breast health education to young women on more than 200 college campuses in 43 states.”

The event was an opportunity for Curry to take a cruise in his beloved 1992 Mustang LX convertible. The car, which Curry has owned since high school, is dedicated to the Memory of his mother, Judy who lost a battle with cancer in 2006. He recalls taking her for a ride in the car with the top down, at a time when she was undergoing chemotherapy and was very ill. An airbrushed set of angle wings and halo surrounding the word “Mom” decorate the trunk.

“That makes this event special for me. I remember her every time I drive this car,” Curry said. “Plus, nobody does community togetherness quite like Middletown, and I think that is on display here tonight.”

Proceeds from the show were estimates at around $13,000.