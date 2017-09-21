Man wanted for escape

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are looking for a man who escaped from house arrest.

Peter John Rousselle, a.k.a. Rouselle, was sentenced to house arrest for driving under the influence of a controlled substance charge. On Aug. 16, the Dauphin County probation office lost contact with his electronic monitoring device and Rousselle has not been located since.

Rouselle, 47, is charged with escape and theft by unlawful taking.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Dauphin County Crime Stoppers at 800-262-3080 or Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.