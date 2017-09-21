Man arrested on child luring charge in Adams County

ARENDTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was arrested Thursday by Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg on a child luring charge.

Police served a search and arrest warrant on Pearl Street in Arendtsville and arrested Shawn Andrew Funt.

According to court documents, Funt, 31, is charged with a felony count of luring a child into a motor vehicle for an incident that took place late in the afternoon of Aug. 26.

Funt was taken to Adams County Prison.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.