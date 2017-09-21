Man arrested on child luring charge in Adams County

WHTM Staff Published:

ARENDTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was arrested Thursday by Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg on a child luring charge.

Police served a search and arrest warrant on Pearl Street in Arendtsville and arrested Shawn Andrew Funt.

According to court documents, Funt, 31, is charged with a felony count of luring a child into a motor vehicle for an incident that took place late in the afternoon of Aug. 26.

Funt was taken to Adams County Prison.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s