Man arrested for child sexual abuse

By Published:
Derek Lee Parrett (Lancaster County Prison)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man is accused of sexually abusing a child for several months.

Derek Lee Parrett, 33, is charged with felony counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault of a child, corruption of minors, and endangering the welfare of children.

Manheim Township police said Parrett had ongoing sexual contact with a child from February to April. They said the abuse was discovered after the child told their mother about the abuse.

Parrett was arrested and sent to Lancaster County Prison on $200,000 cash bail.

