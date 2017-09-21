I-81 South closed for vehicle fire near Scotland

SCOTLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A vehicle fire has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 in Franklin County.

Both southbound lanes are closed between Exit 24 for Route 696 and Fayette Street and Exit 20 for Route 997 and Scotland, according to PennDOT.

Traffic was being diverted off the interstate at Exit 24.

The fire is at milepost 21.5, about 1.5 miles north of the Scotland exit.

Northbound traffic is moving slowly in the area.

No other details were available.

The closure at 4:45 p.m. came about 90 minutes after a truck fire closed I-81 South at the Mechanicsburg exit.