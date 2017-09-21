I-81 South closed for vehicle fire near Scotland

By Published: Updated:
(PennDOT)

SCOTLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A vehicle fire has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 in Franklin County.

Both southbound lanes are closed between Exit 24 for Route 696 and Fayette Street and Exit 20 for Route 997 and Scotland, according to PennDOT.

Traffic was being diverted off the interstate at Exit 24.

The fire is at milepost 21.5, about 1.5 miles north of the Scotland exit.

Northbound traffic is moving slowly in the area.

No other details were available.

The closure at 4:45 p.m. came about 90 minutes after a truck fire closed I-81 South at the Mechanicsburg exit.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s