MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A truck fire is causing backlogs on Interstate 81 in Cumberland County.

The fire was closing both southbound lanes between Exit 57 for Route 114 and Exit 52 for Route 11, but the left lane had reopened by 4:20 p.m., according to PennDOT.

PennDOT cameras show traffic backlogs remain in the southbound and northbound lanes.

No additional details were immediately available.