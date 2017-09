MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A five-mile stretch of Interstate 81 southbound is closed for a tractor-trailer fire near the Mechanicsburg exit.

All southbound lanes are closed between Exit 57 for Route 114 and Exit 52 for Route 11, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT cameras show traffic is backed to Route 581.

No additional details were immediately available.