Hurricane Maria exits Puerto Rico, other islands now on notice

Hurricane Maria is now a category 3 storm. Hurricane warnings are in effect for Turks and Caicos, the southeastern Bahamas and parts of the Dominican Republic.

In Puerto Rico, millions are waking up Thursday without power. Hurricane Maria made landfall there Wednesday as a category 4 storm, bringing huge waves, strong winds and massive rains.

The extent of the damage is unknown because the power grid across the island is down.

More than 12,000 people are currently in shelters and hospitals are now running on generators.

Maria is the most powerful hurricane to hit Puerto Rico since 1928.