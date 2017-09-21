Harrisburg teachers union files complaint over pay

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After hiring dozens of new teachers over the past two years, the Harrisburg School District is facing issues with teacher salaries.

The Harrisburg Education Association has filed a grievance, claiming the district has not applied a step limiting clause.

The district sent letters to teachers, specifically new teachers, stating, “While this clause in no way impacts your employment status with the district, it may require that we adjust your step placement and execute a reduction in your annualized salary.”

In the letter, the district says it is recalculating the district’s step placement experience for all new hires as of July 1, 2016. The district plans to have the information gathered and salary adjustments calculated within the next two weeks.

A source told ABC27 News that the letter went out to approximately 75 teachers.

Harrisburg School District released the following statement:

Harrisburg School District is in discussion with the Harrisburg Education Association (HEA) concerning step placement for some of its newly hired teachers. We are working with HEA to address and resolve step placement issues, contract language and contract interpretation within the framework of the 2016-2018 Collective Bargaining Agreement between the Harrisburg School District and the Harrisburg Education Association. The District has invested a lot of resources and time to attract highly qualified and experienced new staff, while being sensitive to the step placements of current staff. The District is working with HEA towards a mutually agreeable and prompt resolution regarding this issue.