Friend offers reward in hit-run that injured cyclist

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – A group in Lebanon County is seeking justice for a friend who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run two months ago.

Police are still looking for the driver who intentionally drove into a group of cyclists along West Colebrook Road in South Londonderry Township on July 27.

“I’m hitting everything I can find,” Walt Miller said as he drove around Palmyra to put up flyers.

He stops at a local diner.

“Hi, my name is Walt,” he said. “I don’t know if you’ve heard about the gentleman that was hit with the bicycle?”

The waitress behind the counter says she saw it on the news.

“Could we post this here in the shop?” he asks.

He tapes up a sign offering a $14,000 reward.

“There’s over 50 people now that are pledged to this reward money,” Miller said.says Walt.

They are hoping someone comes forward with the name of the driver.

“For an unexplained reason, [he] suddenly veered to the right and hit one of the bicyclists,” South Londonderry Township police Chief William Reigle said.

Miller says his friend Tom is still in a rehabilitation hospital.

“It’s going to take a long rehabilitation until he can finally get back to somewhat normal,” he said.

Witnesses describe the car as a light-colored Dodge Durango from the 90s or early 2000s.

“Slowly, we’re ruling out vehicles as being involved in the incident,” Reigle said. “I’d say several dozen.”

Police are looking to charge the driver with aggravated assault.

“They described it as an intentional act,” Reigle said about what witnesses reported. “That’s their perception of what occurred.”

Miller calls it an act of terrorism.

“You don’t agree with somebody’s right to do something, so you’re taking that away by trying to kill them?” he said.

While Tom faces a long recovery in the hospital, Miller recovers with his mission. He is halfway through 60 flyers to post around town.

“It’s a friend of mine, and he was almost killed,” he pleaded at a Turkey Hill store.

If you have any information, call South Londonderry police at 717-838-1376.