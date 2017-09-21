Dealers convicted in separate marijuana, crack cocaine busts

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Lancaster County drug dealers were convicted at recent trials for separate cases involving marijuana and cocaine.

Damon R. Ramos, 30, was convicted Tuesday at a non-jury trial. District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said Ramos had nearly two pounds of marijuana when he was arrested in Lancaster.

He will be sentenced for possession with intent to deliver and other counts after a background check.

James Dulio, 41, was convicted by a jury Sept. 15 of dealing crack cocaine. Prosecutors said Dulio had more than 10 grams of crack when he was arrested by West Hempfield Township police.

He will be sentenced after a background check and a separate trial for a firearms offense.