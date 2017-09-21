Coroner responds to crash in York County

DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – A fatal crash is under investigation in York County.

According to police, the crash on South Salem Church Road in Dover Township involves a pedestrian.

The crash was first reported around 7:30 p.m. and was reported as a bicycle versus a vehicle, according to a York County 911 dispatcher.

The roadway was closed in the area of West Canal Road.

No other details were immediately available.

