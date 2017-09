HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions is coming to Harrisburg to talk about the opioid epidemic.

Sessions will speak to law enforcement Friday on the seventh floor of the federal courthouse. He’s scheduled to begin at 8:45 a.m., according to a Justice Department news release.

President Donald Trump has called the opioid crisis a “national emergency,” and he has pledged to ramp up government efforts to combat it.