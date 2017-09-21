2 charged after police find heroin, synthetic marijuana & pills

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people are charged after police said they seized a bundle of suspected heroin, synthetic marijuana, and codeine and OxyCodone pills.

Nathaniel R. Guzman, 28, is charged with possession with intent to deliver and related offenses. Devon Given, 28, is charged with possession of controlled substances.

Police on Sunday received a tip that a man standing outside a car on North Market Street was in possession of illegal drugs and a gun. Officers responded and received permission to search the car. They also found drug packaging materials, a digital scale, and ammunition, police said in a news release.

Given was charged by summons. Guzman was placed in Lancaster County Prison on $500,000 bail.