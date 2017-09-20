Val’s Kids: Preston

Preston is a soon to be tween with an awesome personality. The tween with a wonderful personality is waiting to find his forever family. The animal lover recently spend some time at Lake Tobias in Halifax. Preston had fun feeding the animals and asking questions about the different species roaming the park.

Preston is bright and personable and really looking forward to having a family to call his own. He has big plans for his future.” Preston would like a two parent family really wants a mom and dad to give him structure.” Tammy Blymire, Adoption Worker said. Preston loves movies and reading. Spiderman is his favorite superhero.

