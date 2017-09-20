Trucker pleads no contest in fatal I-81 crash

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Texas truck driver has pleaded no contest in the death of another trucker on Interstate 81 earlier this year.

Alan Kegel, 57, entered the plea Tuesday in Cumberland County Court. All other charges were dismissed, according to court records.

Sentencing on the third-degree felony count is scheduled for Nov. 14.

Kegel told police he was fatigued and “may have fallen asleep” on the early morning of Jan. 13 before he side-swiped the other truck near the Mechanicsburg exit in Silver Spring Township. Zivko Lakic, 24, of Bronx, New York, was standing off the roadway next to his tractor-trailer when he was struck and killed.

Kegel told police he pulled over further up the interstate to inspect his truck, but he said he continued to a truck stop to sleep and report the incident because he believed it was “not a big deal.”

He denied knowing he struck a person, police said.

By pleading no contest, Kegal did not admit guilt but conceded prosecutors had enough evidence for a conviction.

