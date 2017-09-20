Sunny and warm here as the tropics stay active

Our region is currently sandwiched between two different systems – a stationary front to the west and Tropical Storm Jose to the east. In between, a ridge of high pressure will sit and expand over the next few days keeping our local weather quiet and warm. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s through early next week. This weather is typical for the dog days of summer, but not so much for late September! The run of nice, pleasant, and warm days in store for the area extends through the next 7 days — an impressive stretch of brilliant weather! Enjoy!

Tropical Storm Jose will slowly track northeastward over the next 5 days and eventually loop around itself in the Atlantic. The storm will sit and spin just offshore for the foreseeable future, and while some models did draw the low back toward the coast by next week, most data now indicates it will just sit and fizzle out in the Atlantic. In the meantime, Hurricane Maria is a Category 5 storm and will impact Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic as a major hurricane as she tracks northwest over the next 5 days. This storm will follow a similar path to Jose and will track just along the east coast through next week. Impacts locally appear minimal, but just like Jose, it will be a close call the forecast track needs to be monitored through the weekend. We’ll stay on top of it for you and post any changes to the forecast as soon as know them.