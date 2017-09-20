SUEZ admits violation of water standard, stresses no immediate risk

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – SUEZ reported to customers that its water system recently violated a drinking water standard.

On Aug. 25, test results showed levels of haloacetic acids above drinking water standards in the water handled by the Mechanicsburg operations.

According to the utility, there is not an immediate risk. However, some people who drink water containing haloacetic acids in excess of the maximum contaminant level of 0.060 mg/L over many years may have an increased risk of getting cancer.

According to SUEZ, there is no need to use bottled water or to boil water.

SUEZ says its plan to prevent this in the future involves upgrading its plant, implementing a flushing program and changing the treatment of the water.

Those with questions can call customer service at 1-888-299-8972 or visit mysuezwater.com.

