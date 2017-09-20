Spirit Rally promotes awareness of ‘move over’ laws

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A symbolic cross-country ride to promote the safety of first responders and tow truck drivers rolled through central Pennsylvania on Wednesday. to protect first responders and tow truck drivers.

Dozens of tow trucks, police cruisers, and fire trucks made stops in Harrisburg and Lancaster to bring attention to “Slow Down, Move Over” laws. A ceremonial casket represents the lives taken too soon.

“It’s extremely frustrating because all these incidents we run into are completely avoidable,” said Ron Bressler, president of the Pennsylvania Towing Association.

“Spirit Ride” began in June and will continue visiting states around the nation into 2018.

For information on how to get involved or donate to the cause, go to www.atspiritride.com