Police: Thief stole car during test drive

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for information in a case where a used car advertised for sale on the internet was stolen during a test drive.

The car owner told Carroll Township police he stopped in the area of Tannery Road so the prospective buyer in his passenger seat could get behind the wheel. He said the thief drove off with his 1995 Acura Integra and left him along the road Tuesday around 8:30 p.m.

The red Acura has a charcoal hood and roof and a Pennsylvania registration of JFS-9628. The car was last seen leaving the Rutters Farm Store in Dillsburg and heading north on Route 15, possibly toward Philadelphia, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Carroll Township police at 717 432-3317.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.