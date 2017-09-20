Police: Lancaster woman struck constable with car, led officers on pursuit

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster woman was arrested after she struck a constable with her car then led officers on a pursuit in the city, police said.

Elizabeth Rosa, 23, is charged with aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding, and related counts.

Rosa was driving carelessly near JP McCaskey High School as schools were dismissing Tuesday, and constables assigned to assist with traffic control in the 400 block of North Reservoir Street had approached her car. Rosa pulled away and struck one of the constables with the mirror of her car, causing him to spin to the ground, police said in a news release.

The constable was not seriously injured.

Police officers who witnessed the incident attempted to stop Rosa, but she fled on various streets before stopping near the intersection of McCaskey Avenue and East Fulton Street. She was arrested after a short foot chase, police said.

Police said Rosa was wanted on a warrant for retail theft.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.