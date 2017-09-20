Police: Child ran into side of car in Lancaster school crosswalk

By Published:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster boy was not seriously injured Wednesday morning when he ran into the side of a car in a crosswalk near King Elementary School, police said.

Police Lt. Bill Hickey said the boy was taken to a hospital to be checked out. He said the child is expected to be okay.

Hickey said another child was at the crosswalk in the 400 block of South Duke Street and motioned for the driver to continue. The boy who was struck didn’t see the car proceeding and ran into its side around 8:12 a.m.

The boy’s age was not immediately available.

Police were still trying to determine if they’ll charge the driver.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s