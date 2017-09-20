Pennsylvania task force comes home after Harvey, Irma responses

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Urban Search and Rescue Task Force has returned to its home station in Philadelphia after deployments for hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Gov. Tom Wolf said five members remain stationed in San Juan to provide support to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm early Wednesday.

“The men and women of Task Force One make tremendous sacrifices in time away from their loved ones in both training and actual deployments,” Wolf said in a statement. “We’re proud that we can help our fellow Americans during the incredibly difficult response and recovery process.”

Forty-five task force members were deployed to Texas on Aug. 27. A total of 84 members were deployed when Irma hit Florida on Sept. 10.

