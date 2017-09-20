Parents accused of leaving boy, 6, home alone

Warren Ezell, left, and Celeste Clayton (Lancaster Bureau of Police)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster couple is accused of leaving their 6-year-old son alone in their apartment while they were at work.

Warren Ezell, 30, and Celeste Clayton, 25, are each charged with a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said an officer was flagged down in the 600 block of West Orange Street on Tuesday evening and told about a child that was left alone and in distress.

The officer found the door to the apartment was unsecured. The child was taken into emergency protective custody.

Ezell and Clayton eventually came to the police station. Both were charged and sent to Lancaster County Prison on $5,000 bail.

