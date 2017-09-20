OSHA investigating death of worker at Amazon facility

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating a death at an area Amazon facility.

Devan Michael Shoemaker, 28, of Millerstown, died Tuesday of multiple traumatic injuries at the Amazon warehouse on Allen Road in South Middleton Township.

Cumberland County Coroner Charles Hall confirmed Shoemaker died after the 5:15 p.m. accident in which he was run over while helping the driver of a truck tractor hook up a trailer.

According to spokeswoman Joanna Hawkins, OSHA has six months to complete its investigation.

An employee died at the warehouse in 2014 when she was pinned and crushed between storage racking and a pallet truck.

