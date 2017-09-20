Man was drunk when he threatened others with knife, police say

ETTERS, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man was drunk when he threatened to kill two other people earlier this month, according to police.

Edelmiro Rivera was charged in the Sept. 10 incident that started in the 700 block of Salem Road in Etters and ended at a hotel off Lewisberry Road.

According to a release from the Fairview Township Police Department, Rivera, 66, got into an argument with two other people, grabbed a knife and threatened to kill them.

Rivera had a blood alcohol level of .131, according to a blood test.

Police charged Rivera with DUI, making terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.

According to court documents, Rivera was remanded to York County Prison but was released on bail.

A preliminary hearing in the case has been scheduled for Oct. 25.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.