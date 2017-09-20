Man accused of sexually abusing 3 children

Donald A. Moyer (Lancaster County Prison)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster Township man has been arrested on charges he had sexual contact with three children for four years.

Donald A. Moyer, 61, is charged with 11 felony counts including rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with minors, indecent assault, and corruption of minors.

Manheim Township police said Moyer sexually abused the children from January 2012 to March 2016. They said the abuse was discovered after one of the children told a teacher what was happening.

Moyer was interviewed and admitted his involvement with the children, police said.

He was placed in Lancaster County Prison on $250,000 bail.

