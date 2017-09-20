Long-time Perry County VFW post closing due to decline in membership

MILLERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Perry County VFW post, which has served the area for more than 70 years, will soon be closing for good.

Millerstown Chubb-Stroup VFW Post 5049 is closing its doors after more than 70 years, due to a decline in membership over the years.

It’s the latest in a trend, with a thousand VFW posts across the country closing in the past decade.

According to AARP, the VFW has lost a third of its members over the last 20 years, with the average age of remaining members being 67.

“The older generations are passing on, and the younger generations are just not into these things anymore,” said Doris Foose, a member of the William Saylor VFW Post 34 in Newport. “It’s really sad. Our guys fought in the war, and they deserve places like this.”

There are plans for the Millerstown VFW to consolidate with the nearby William Saylor VFW Post 34. The VFW building on South Market Street will then be sold.

