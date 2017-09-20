Local first responders come home from Texas, Florida

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There was a warm welcome home Wednesday for dozens of Pennsylvania first responders who assisted in hurricane relief efforts in Florida and Texas.

“With that much devastation, you have to take little bits of it. You can’t help everybody,” Susquehanna Township Fire Chief George Drees said.

Gov. Tom Wolf deployed 45 members of Pennsylvania Task Force One to Texas after Hurricane Harvey in August. Two weeks later, he deployed 40 more members to Florida following Hurricane Irma.

“A lot of people not only lost their homes, they lost the contents. They also lost their way of life, their livelihood, because their businesses are gone,” Drees said.

Drees spent two weeks in the Florida Keys. He searched 870 homes and buildings for people.

Pennsylvania Task Force One could be deployed again as soon as tomorrow. Gov. Wolf says five members remain stationed in San Juan to provide support to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.