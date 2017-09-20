Lancaster named a top food destination

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – There are plenty of colorful and delectable options to choose from at Himalayan Curry and Grill.

Chef Mohan Pradhan, a co-owner of the restaurant, even calls his chicken Tikki masala famous.

One author recently came close to agreeing, but instead, he said the restaurant on Orange Street was home to the best Indian food he’s ever had.

The Nepali and Indian cuisine on the menu is one of the reasons the website Thrillist called Lancaster a “suspiring food destination you have to visit”.

“There is a lot of cuisine out here,” Pradhan said. “There is nothing like what we serve here.”

The website called Lancaster a place “Brooklyn would envy.” It also specifically praised Lancaster’s inventive and international array of flavors.

The article specifically mentioned Aussie and the Fox for its Australian comfort food.

It also praised Ma(i)son, a restaurant celebrity chef Alton Brown called his second favorite restaurant anywhere.

“It really is hard to have something bad for lunch,” said Derek Diener, who works in Lancaster. “I mean, there are so many options within walking distance downtown.”

Thrillist also gave special recognition to Lancaster’s strong independent coffee scene and highlighted three shops including Square One Coffee.

“Coffee goes hand in hand with food,” said Joel Quinones, the general manager of Square One Coffee.

You can read the Thrillist article here.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.