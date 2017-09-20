Lancaster man gets prison for woman’s heroin overdose death

By Published:
Albert Stewart (Lancaster County District Attorney's Office)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A convicted drug dealer will serve up to 16 years in prison for selling heroin that caused a woman’s fatal overdose.

Albert J. Stewart, 25, was ordered to serve 8 to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony drug delivery resulting in death, District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said.

Prosecutors said Stewart sold heroin to a 58-year-old Lancaster woman who died in October 2015.

