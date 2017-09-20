John Deere recalls lawn tractors for crash risk

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – John Deere is recalling about 25,000 lawn tractors because the transmission can fail and cause riders to crash.

The recall is for model D105 lawn tractors with serial numbers beginning with 1GXD105. The recall includes service transmissions sold by John Deere authorized dealers for use in the D105 lawn tractor.

The tractors were sold by John Deere dealers, Home Depot and Lowe’s stores from February 2016 through July 2017 for about $1,500. The service transmissions were sold by John Deere authorized dealers from March 2016 through August 2017 for about $300.

Owners should contact a John Deere dealer for a free repair.

—

Online: John Deere Lawn Tractor Recall