Is your child safety seat installed correctly?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s National Child Passenger Safety Week and there are several events in our area that can help you make sure your child’s car seat is installed correctly.

According to Pennsylvania crash facts and statistics from 2012 to 2016, 82 percent of children under age 4 who were involved in crashes and restrained in a car seat sustained no injuries.

A common confusion among parents is using mats or mirrors in addition to the car seat. A mirror can become a projectile and a mat between the seat and the car seat can add extra wiggle that shouldn’t be there.

It’s important to read both the car seat and your vehicle’s manuals for a proper installation.

Free car seat inspections will be offered Friday at the Kohl’s store at 5125 Jonestown Road in Harrisburg. You can show up between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and there is no need to pre-register.

PAKidsTravelSafe.org has a list of locations for more free inspections.