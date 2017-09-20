Forum hopes to provide hope to families coping with an overdose death

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — A forum is being held to help families who are dealing with an overdose death.

There’s been a record amount of deaths due to the opioid and heroin crisis. Often families grieving don’t get the support they need.

“There is a lot of shame, there is a lot of judgement, and there is a lot of stigma around addiction in general and overdose deaths in particular so they really don’t want to talk about it. We are hoping we can give them a forum to talk with each other,” said Beth Bitler, program director for PA Family Support Alliance (PFSA).

PFSA and the Highmark Caring Place will hold a free forum to help families on Wednesday, September 20 from 9 a.m.-noon.

Families who have dealt with the loss of a loved one will share their stories. PFSA and Highmark Caring Place will also share resources to help anyone in need.

The forum will be held at Highmark Caring Place at 3 Walnut Street Suite 200 in Lemoyne.

If you can’t attend but are still looking for resources you can visit the PFSA website.